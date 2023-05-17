ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest five persons for making country bomb in Karisangal Forest

May 17, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The five were allegedly involved in assaulting and robbing two bachelors living in Padappai; they were also said to be planning to make a country bomb to be used against a habitual offender

The Hindu Bureau

The Manimangalam police arrested five persons from the Karisangal Forest area on Tuesday on charge of being involved in assaulting and robbing two bachelors living in Padappai. The five persons were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A senior officer of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said a complaint had been filed by Parasuraman and Vignesh that some persons barged into their home and robbed them of cash, gold jewellery and two mobile phones after assaulting them. The special police team formed to probe the case raided Karisangal forest following a tip-off that a gang was hiding there.

The arrested persons were identified as Surya of Potheri, Alagesan of Thirukachur, Nagu of Palaya Nallur and Vicky and Sudhakar of Karisangal.

The police said during the investigation it came to light the gang as planning to produce country bomb for avenging the death of his elder brother Vaiko alias Chandru who was murdered by Poochi alias Rathina Sabapathy.

