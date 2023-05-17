HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest five persons for making country bomb in Karisangal Forest

The five were allegedly involved in assaulting and robbing two bachelors living in Padappai; they were also said to be planning to make a country bomb to be used against a habitual offender

May 17, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Manimangalam police arrested five persons from the Karisangal Forest area on Tuesday on charge of being involved in assaulting and robbing two bachelors living in Padappai. The five persons were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A senior officer of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said a complaint had been filed by Parasuraman and Vignesh that some persons barged into their home and robbed them of cash, gold jewellery and two mobile phones after assaulting them. The special police team formed to probe the case raided Karisangal forest following a tip-off that a gang was hiding there.

The arrested persons were identified as Surya of Potheri, Alagesan of Thirukachur, Nagu of Palaya Nallur and Vicky and Sudhakar of Karisangal.

The police said during the investigation it came to light the gang as planning to produce country bomb for avenging the death of his elder brother Vaiko alias Chandru who was murdered by Poochi alias Rathina Sabapathy.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.