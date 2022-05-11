Police arrest five drug peddlers, seize methamphetamine, ganja

Sleuths of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID (NIB-CID) arrested five drug peddlers in the city and Theni district and seized 1.6 kg of methamphetamine and 26 kg of ganja.

In continuation of the action against illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances across Tamil Nadu, the NIB-CID’s Chennai unit seized 600 grams of methamphetamine from C. Alagarsamy, 29, of Thiruvanmiyur. The police said that interrogation revealed that S. Ajith Kumar, 24, of Vyasarpadi, had supplied him with the contraband for sale. The team arrested Ajith Kumar and seized 1 kg of methamphetamine from him. Both were remanded. The drug was brought from Manipur.

On a tip-off, a team of the NIB-CID’s Dindigul unit conducted checks at railway stations and bus stands in Theni district. On Tuesday, it intercepted a mini-van near the Bodi bus stand, searched it and seized 26 kg of ganja. Three persons who travelled in the vehicle — R. Vijayan, 52, I. Balamurugan, 48, and P. Karuppaiah, 33 of Bodi — were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.