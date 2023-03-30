Police arrest couple from Kolkata for cheating Chennai-based agro firm

March 30, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing-I of the Central Crime Branch in Chennai, has arrested a couple who were directors of a distribution firm in Kolkata, for allegedly cheating a Chennai-based agro business firm to the tune of ₹5 crore, after receiving a consignment of sugar.

The arrested have been identified as Sanjaykumar Kejriwal, 49, of Gopalpur and his wife Poonam Kejriwal, 40, the directors of a firm, Castle Distributors Private Ltd. They were arrested by a special team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police John Victor following a complaint from D. Vijay Karthi, senior manager of Samunnati Agro Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Tiruvanmiyur.

In 2020, the couple entered a trade facilitation agreement with the city-based firm for supplying sugar worth around ₹8 crore to them. As per the agreement, the Chennai firm procured the sugar from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and transported it through trains to be delivered to the Kolkata-based firm. Police said at the request of the couple, the first consignment worth ₹3 crore was delivered at a central warehouse in Kolkata.

Since there was inadequate space at the warehouse, the couple allegedly told the firm to place the remaining consignment worth around ₹5 crore, at the railway platform of the Dankuni Junction. The goods were unloaded and kept on the platform of the railway station following assurances by the Kolkata couple that they would safeguard the goods. They also issued indemnity letters to the firm as well as cheques. However, suddenly without informing the supplier, they took the sugar bags from the platform to their residence. Though they assured the Chennai firm that the money would be released soon, they stopped the payment from their bank and defaulted on a payment of ₹ 5 crore, the police said.

Following a complaint from the city-based firm, the EDF-I registered a case for criminal breach of trust and cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property. The couple were brought to Chennai and remanded to judicial custody.