Chennai

Police arrest autorickshaw driver accused of sexual assault

The Semmanchery police have arrested the autorickshaw driver, C. Selvam, 40, against whom a sexual harassment complaint was filed by a college student on Tuesday.

The student, studying at a private media college in Taramani, had given a complaint against the driver, accusing him of touching her inappropriately when she and her friend had gone to a hotel in Semmanchery on Sunday night.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate, confirming the arrest, said the accused was picked up from his house in Thiruvanmiyur. Selvam was arrested under two sections, including the harassment of women, he added.

The autorickshaw driver was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2022 7:26:58 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/police-arrest-autorickshaw-driver-accused-of-sexual-assault/article65942052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY