Police arrest an accused in 2008 murder case who was on the run

December 20, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoraipakkam police on Tuesday arrested a murder accused who was absconding for the last 14 years.

The police said Kumar, 45, his wife and their son were murdered by a gang of five men due to previous enmity in February 2006. Subsequently, the accused Velu alias Sakthivel, 33, his brother Saravanan, 30, Ramesh, 28, and Anthony Raj were arrested.

However, Anthony Raj failed to appear before the trial court since 2008. Hence, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant. Now, the police arrested Anthony Raj from his hideout and remanded him in judicial custody.

CONNECT WITH US