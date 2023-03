March 19, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The anti-vice squad of the Virugambakkam police on Saturday arrested a 39-year-old woman for running a prostitution business disguised as a spa. The accused was identified as V. Saradha of New Washermenpet. A police officer said they received a tip-off about the unauthorised saloon and spa that was being used as a front for a prostitution business. A police team raided the spa on Arcot Road and arrested Saradha. The police rescued two women from the spa.