Police arrest 2 members of Fedbank burglary gang

Over 18 kg of gold items recovered from them

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 14, 2022 22:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police, in a late night development on Sunday, arrested two members of the gang involved in the burglary of the Fedbank-Gold Loans office in Arumbakkam. However, the main accused Murugan, the kingpin of the three-member gang, remains at large.

Police identified the suspects as V. Balaji and M. Santhosh, both from Villivakkam, and the team recovered more than 18 kg of the stolen gold items from them.

‘11 teams on the case’

A total of 11 police teams are involved in the investigation to trace the main accused Murugan and his associate Surya and retrieve the remaining gold jewellery, a senior police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The gang looted the office on Saturday after tying up the two staff and the lone security guard in a washroom. They burgled more than 32 kg of gold items valued at nearly ₹16 crore, and the main accused Murugan, working in a nearby gold loan branch office, masterminded the operation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app