Police arrest 11 drug peddlers, smugglers across the city

December 13, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing, Redhills, arrested a youth from Kerala for allegedly smuggling ganja through the city.

On information, the personnel of the special unit intensified surveillance and intercepted the youth, identified as Sonaji S. Sabu, 22, from Thiruvananthapuram, at the Redhills bus stand. On searching his baggage, they recovered 20 kg of ganja. He told the police that he had procured it in Andhra Pradesh and was carrying it to his hometown for sale.

Meanwhile, the Rajamangalam police arrested four accused for the alleged possession and sale of ganja. The police identified the accused as Lokesh, 19, R. Kannan, 20, and S. Charles, 19, of Kolathur, and B. Manikandan, 23, of Villivakkam. They were nabbed near Kannagi Nagar junction on 200 Feet Road. The police also seized 1.3 kg of ganja and a bike from them.

In another incident, the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police arrested a drug peddler Saravanan, 39, and seized 1.1 kg of ganja from him.

Psychotropic substances

The R.K. Nagar police also apprehended three youth – identified as Vinodhkumar, 20, Prakash, 18, and Alex, 19 – for selling psychotropic substances. They seized 912 nitrazepam tablets from them.