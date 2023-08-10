August 10, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The police are investigating the suspicious death of an elderly couple whose bodies were found inside their house at Tharapakkam near Kundrathur on Monday by their son.

As his father’s face had injuries, the man lodged a police complaint. The police said Ganesan, 83, and Jayabharathi, 72, both natives of Salem, lived with their son Sakthivel at a house in EVP Town at Tharapakkam. On Monday, Mr. Sakthivel went to work and locked the house from the outside as was usual practice.

On his return in the evening, he complained that his parents were lying unconscious in the house under suspicious circumstances and had injury marks on the face and neck. The couple was declared dead at the hospital.

The Kundrathur police recovered the bodies and sent them for a post-mortem.

