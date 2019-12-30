Traffic restrictions for New Year celebrations around Chennai’s beaches

The city police has announced a few traffic arrangements, as Marina Beach and Elliots Beach will attract thousands of people on Kamrajar Salai and Besant Nagar to celebrate New Year’s Eve on Tuesday.

In order to regulate traffic and ensure smooth movement of public vehicles to ensure an “accident free New Year’s Eve” the following traffic arrangements have been made.

Kamarajar Salai & Rajaji Salai

All Foreshore Road entries will be barricaded on Tuesday from 8 p.m onwards to prevent the entry of vehicles to the Beach Foreshore road.

Vehicles inside Foreshore Road will be allowed to exit on Kamarajar Salai only up to 8 p.m. After 8 p.m., vehicles parked on Foreshore Road will be allowed to exit only towards Light House.

Vehicles will not be allowed on Kamarajar Salai between the Gandhi Statue and the War Memorial from 8p.m. on Tuesday to 4 am on Wednesday, January 1.

Vehicles will not be allowed from Wallajah point and RBI North subway towards the War Memorial from 8 p.m. and will be diverted towards Flagstaff Road to reach Anna Salai.

Vehicles coming from Adyar towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Santhome towards Kutchery Road, Luz, Royapettah High Road and Music Academy to reach Anna Salai.

Vehicles coming from Karneeshwar Koil Street will not be allowed towards Kamarajar Salai and will be allowed towards Santhome.

No vehicle will be permitted towards loop road from Srinivasapuram. No vehicles will be permitted to enter Kamarajar Salai via loop road.

Vehicles coming from RK Salai, Wallajah Road, Bharathi Salai, Lloyds Road, Dr. Besant Road, Adams Road, Flagstaff Road, War Memorial will not be allowed from 8 p.m. towards Kamarajar Salai and commuters can park their vehicles in the parking places.

Parking near Marina

Parking is permitted at the following spots: Swamy Sivananda Salai – one side, Railway Basement at MRTS Chepauk, Lloyds Road, Queen Mary’s College campus, one side of Dr. Besant Road, one side of Lloyds Road.

Elliot’s Beach

On Besant Nagar Elliot’s Beach, vehicles will not be allowed after 8 p.m. on Tuesday inside 6th Avenue Elliot’s Beach till 4 a.m. on January 1. All of 6th Avenue will be blocked at 5th Avenue junction, 4th Main Road junction, 3rd Main Road junction, 16th Cross Street junction and vehicles will not be allowed from 7th Avenue MG Road junction towards Vellankanni Church.

Parking of vehicles is permitted at the following spots: one side on Besant Nagar 4th Avenue, one side on Besant Nagar 3rd Main Road, one side on Besant Nagar 4th Main Road, one side on Besant Nagar 5th Avenue, one side on Besant Nagar 2nd Avenue and one side on Besant Nagar 3rd Avenue.