Police alter FIR and invoke Section 304A in the case of Priya’s death

November 18, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Earlier, the police had registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code and altered the FIR following a report submitted by the Director of Medical Education

R. Sivaraman

The Peravallur police altered the first information report (FIR), which was registered in the case of death of R. Priya, a football player, from “suspicious death” to “death due to negligence”. 

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Priya, 17, of Kannigapuram, Pulianthope, was studying first year in Queen Mary’s College. On October 29, she was admitted to the Government Peripheral Hospital at Periyar Nagar to repair the ligament tear in her knee. On November 7, she underwent a procedure and the next day she was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after she developed complications. Her leg was amputated. She died at RGGGH on November 15 due to multiple organ failure.

On November 11, her father Ravi lodged a complaint with Peravallur police. The police issued a CSR (Community Service Register) receipt and took up investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, the FIR was registered treating it as unnatural death under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In a statement, the police said the report of the Director of Medical Education R. Shanthi Malar of November 17 held that the negligence in the post-operative medical care of Priya at the Government Peripheral Hospital was the reason for her death. Hence, the FIR was altered and the case book under Section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC. 

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

The expert committee, which was  constituted  to inquire into the case, held the operating surgeon, theatre anaesthetist, duty medical officer, duty CMO (Orthopaedic surgeon) and the post operative ward staff responsible for her death.

“Further investigation is being conducted. Legal action will be taken against the persons responsible for medical negligence,” said the police in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US