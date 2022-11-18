Police alter FIR and invoke Section 304A in the case of Priya’s death

November 18, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Peravallur police altered the first information report (FIR), which was registered in the case of death of R. Priya, a football player, from “suspicious death” to “death due to negligence”.

R. Priya, 17, of Kannigapuram, Pulianthope, was studying first year in Queen Mary’s College. On October 29, she was admitted to the Government Peripheral Hospital at Periyar Nagar to repair the ligament tear in her knee. On November 7, she underwent a procedure and the next day she was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after she developed complications. Her leg was amputated. She died at RGGGH on November 15 due to multiple organ failure.

On November 11, her father Ravi lodged a complaint with Peravallur police. The police issued a CSR (Community Service Register) receipt and took up investigation.

Later, the FIR was registered treating it as unnatural death under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In a statement, the police said the report of the Director of Medical Education R. Shanthi Malar of November 17 held that the negligence in the post-operative medical care of Priya at the Government Peripheral Hospital was the reason for her death. Hence, the FIR was altered and the case book under Section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC.

The expert committee, which was constituted to inquire into the case, held the operating surgeon, theatre anaesthetist, duty medical officer, duty CMO (Orthopaedic surgeon) and the post operative ward staff responsible for her death.

“Further investigation is being conducted. Legal action will be taken against the persons responsible for medical negligence,” said the police in a statement.