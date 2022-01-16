Police agree to changes suggested by residents at Sholinganallur junction

FOMRRA had sought U-turn and right-turn at the junction

The Tambaram Police Commissionerate has made some changes to the new traffic regulations which came into force at the Sholinganallur junction on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai from Friday.

The changes were made after the Federation of OMR Residents Associations (FOMRRA) gave a representation to the Tambaram Police Commissioner M. Ravi regarding the hardship faced by motorists because of the ban on U-turn at the Aavin and Taj Vivanta junction and the blocking of right turn for vehicles going from Navalur to East Coast Road (ECR).

In the new regulations, motorists going from Navalur towards ECR have to proceed to the Medavakkam Toll Plaza and take a U-turn and proceed towards ECR at the Sholinganallur junction.

Mr. Ravi said that based on the representations from the residents, senior traffic police officials had allowed U-turn near Aavin and right turn at the Sholinganallur junction for vehicles going from Navalur towards ECR. However, all other traffic changes made remain in force, he added.

Harsha Koda, Co-founder, FOMRRA, thanking the Tambaram Police Commissioner for acceding to their requests, said the residents plan to work closely with the police in traffic management.