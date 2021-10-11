Police advise people to ignore SMS alerts and malicious links on jobs, KYC

Police urge members of the public to immediately delete such messages

The city police has issued a fresh advisory on malicious links on SMS and WhatsApp offering part-time jobs or asking bank customers to update details. Police have appealed to public not to click on such messages and delete them immediately.

One of the widely circulated message is that “YOUR MOBILE NUMBER WAS SELECTED FOR PAYMENT OF 5.7 CRORE RUPEES IN E.U DONATION 2021 TO Receive SEND/ NAME/AGE/MOBILE NO TO/Email: tavernphilips@europe.com”.

Similarly, fraudsters also send messages saying that SBI Yono account would be locked and asking mobile user to click a link, which is malicious, and update PAN. Or they send messages offering part-time jobs through Flipkart or Amazon to cheat the gullible public, said the police.

Bulk messages

A senior police official said such messages had been sent in bulk to mobile users recently either as SMS or on WhatsApp.

“Despite warning by us, people fall prey to fraudsters. Immediately on clicking those links, the data on mobile phone of the individual will be compromised. Hence, we appeal to public not to fall prey to these tactics,” he said.

Police also said people should not listen to strangers who call them on the pretext of offering a gift parcel or asking advance payment for jobs or offering business opportunity abroad or investment on oil business and seeds. They have been advised to avoid such calls.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has asked people looking for alliances on matrimony sites not to send any money to prospective bride or bridegrooms who may ask for it to send gift parcel.