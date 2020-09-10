Police accept S.Ve. Shekher’s ‘remorse’

CHENNAI

10 September 2020

The Greater Chennai police on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that BJP functionary and actor S.Ve. Shekher could be granted anticipatory bail since he had filed an affidavit expressing “remorse” for having questioned Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as to why he considered draping of a saffron shawl around the statue of AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran in Puducherry on July 23 as a disgrace despite saffron being part of the national flag.

Appearing before Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira, State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan said the police were satisfied with the contents of an affidavit filed by Mr. Shekher, and hence he could be granted advance bail.

Procedural lapse

However, since the affidavit had not been attested by an independent lawyer, the judge asked petitioner’s counsel Venkatesh Mahadevan to get it attested by Monday, and restrained the police from arresting the petitioner.

In the affidavit, the actor said: “I am definitely remorseful of having raised those questions to the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu since I feel that any statement that he makes would be from his perspective and he is the best judge of his own statements.” He claimed to have equated the colours of the national flag with different religions in the country since Mahatma Gandhi himself had done so while writing in Young India in April 1921.

Stating that he had the highest regard for the national flag, the actor said he had never even dreamt of causing even a minor slur much less an insult to the tricolour. “I submit, undertake and assure this court that for the rest of my lifetime also, I would never utter any word or act in a manner which would cause an insult to our honourable flag,” he added.