Polachery: A trailer packed with pauses

Film trailers concentrate fast-paced action scenes leaving out brooding pauses. Imagine a trailer that does the opposite. It would have trouble pulling the crowd into the aisles. A “trailer” about Sonallur does this unthinkable act, but gets away with it. In fact, despite the “lapse”, it is lapped up generating considerable “viewer” interest for the “film”.

This trailer is Polachery, a locality in the bowels of what is called the OMR region. It gives a sneak peek into what lies ahead of it — Sonallur, more connected with Vandalur-Kelambakkam High Road than the OMR region.

Sonallur consists of hamlets separated by patches of reserve forest — one can also view it the other way round and still be spot-on.

On Polachery Main Road (which starts the journey to Sonallur where Sonallur Main Road takes over and completes the journey all the way to Vandalur-Kelambakkam High Road), a lake compresses delicious pastoral and natural scenes into a neatly tied package of pauses, pregnant with meaning and beauty.

Here is a quick run-through of what this small patch in Polachery has to offer.

Two residents are gathering palm fronds for a fire-walking exercise at the local temple. Overhead, baya weavers — the male baya weavers, to be specific — are wearing nests hanging from palm fronds.

From Polachery Main Road, one can see the skyline painted with an undulation of towering structures, suggesting the invasion of modernity. On the road, there is a clatter of hooves. It is a herd of cattle: in contrast to imported cattle, these are small-sized and of native origin suggesting a continuity with tradition.

Polachery also presents the contrast between the domesticated and the wild. On any given day, the lake would be venue for a bunch of “master markspersons” to practise their craft. It is the kingfishers (the pied kingfisher and white-throated kingfisher) doing what they are born to excel at — fishing. In the waters, domesticated ducks would be letting out slip streams.

With the rains, the grass is greener. Munias (the images show the tricolored as well as scaly-breasted munias) can be seen removing seeds from the grasses and eating them, and also using the grass twigs for nest-building.

The picture gets even more interesting as Polachery fades away and Sonallur hits the screen.

There ends the trailer.

How to get there: From OMR, this patch can be accessed via Thalambur Main Road. From Vandallur-Kelambakkam Main Road, it can be accessed via Mambakkam.

(They are not hidden trails. They are in the face, waving at passersby on wide thoroughfares. However, they have stayed on the fringes of recognition, bypassed with just a passing nod by motorists on the way to somewhere else.

In the light of the long festival weekend, The Hindu Downtown brings extended trails in Chennai Metropolitan Area that are not removed from their stomping grounds. They can experience what these trails have to offer at breakfast and likely be back at their own table for lunch, certainly for tea.

The day-trippers suggested by The Hindu Downtown in this series include spaces with a palpable tension between the rural and the urban and the deliciously sequestered)