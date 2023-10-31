HamberMenu
Podiatry clinics to be started in all 36 government medical college hospitals: Health Minister

Through the clinics, govt. will be implementing the ‘Stop Amputations’ initiative, says Ma. Subramanian

October 31, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

Podiatry clinics will be started in all 36 government medical college hospitals in the State, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

“Diabetes foot surgery services will be started in all government medical college hospitals through the Department of General Surgery in coordination with the departments of plastic surgery and vascular surgery. Through this, we will be implementing the ‘Stop Amputations’ initiative,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

An announcement on the “Foot Clinic/Stop Amputation” initiative to identify foot problems caused by diabetes and vascular diseases early and prevent amputations was made in the Assembly, he said. The ₹1.05 crore initiative was implemented on a pilot basis in taluk hospitals in Thanjavur. Accordingly, 1,18,000 persons diagnosed with diabetes were being screened for foot complications in the district through Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, the Minister said.

He added that surgical offloading would be performed for foot ulcers. Accordingly, 14 such surgeries were performed in Thanjavur, he added.

The health department signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore for the ‘Stop Amputations’ initiative. The Minister went on to list out the various agreements entered with private hospitals and organisations for carrying out various health activities. He said that after an MoU was signed with Rela Hospital for liver transplantations, 51 transplants in Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and six in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital were performed.

FEVER CAMPS ON SATURDAY: The Minister announced that the special fever camps would be held on Saturday instead of Sunday following requests from doctors and associations. Nine camps would be held on every Saturday starting from November 11.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and other health officials were present. Raja Sabapathy of Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore was present.

