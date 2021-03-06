PNB conducts meeting with IOCL dealers

Chennai

06 March 2021 23:12 IST

Bank officials explain details of PNB Electronic Dealer Scheme

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday conducted a meeting for petroleum dealers retailing fuel for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) here.

Bank officials explained the details of its recently launched the PNB Electronic Dealer Scheme (PNB e-Dealer) for IOCL. The scheme aims to provide short-term credit of up to ₹2 crore to authorised, exclusive dealers of the company.

The meeting was chaired by Binod Kumar, zonal manager, Chennai Zone of PNB and Abhishek Sharma, general manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, said a press release from the bank.

