PMK, Vanniyar Sangam to hold protests today

KRISHNAGIRI

29 January 2021 01:10 IST

The Pattali Makkal Katchi and its parent body Vanniyar Sangam will lead protests for exclusive reservation for Vanniyars in State government jobs and higher education in front of 38 Collectorates in the State on Friday.

The protests will be a culmination of graded protests that began in December in pursuance of the quota within quota demand by the PMK for Vanniyars, its president G.K. Mani told journalists here on Thursday.

According to him, Vanniyars from all political hues would rally to the Collectorate for “social justice” with their respective party flags with the sole aim of quota demand for Vanniyars.

Advertising

Advertising

The quota demand is not to undercut the reservation for OBCs, SCs or STs or to undercut the OCs. It is to demand apportioning of a percentage as quota for Vanniyars within the MBC quota of 20%, he said.