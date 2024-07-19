PMK stages protest demanding rollback of power tariff hike 

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday led a protest by party cadre near the Rajarathinam Stadium in the city, demanding a rollback of the recent power tariff hike. Mr. Anbumani said that the people of the State were put to hardship by the DMK government, which had hiked the power tariff by 33.7% cumulatively over the past 23 months.

PMK leaders including MLA G.K. Mani and spokesperson K. Balu participated in the protest.

“The government has increased the electricity tariff by 4.8% for all households and industries. This is the third hike in 23 months. In September 2022, the government increased the tariff by 26.7%. Again, in July 2023, it increased the tariff by 2.11%. This month, it hiked the rates by 4.8%. You can see that the government has increased the tariff by 33.7% cumulatively over the last 23 months, which is unheard of. No other State has done this. It has passed on the burden to the people,” Dr. Anbumani said.

He said that the ruling party had failed to implement monthly billing for electricity, which it had promised to do in its election manifesto.

“We have conducted a token protest demanding the rollback of the tariff hike. Soon, our party cadre, along with the people, will hold massive protests across the State,” he said.

He also said the small and medium industries are the worst affected due to the present hike. During the pandemic lockdown, around 50,000 industries were closed. and this hike would lead to the closure of more industries further.

Stating that the demand for power in the state is around 20,000 megawatt during peak summer, Mr. Anbumani said, “The power plants of the state only generate 5,500 MW whereas 14,500 MW is procured from central establishments and private sector entities. The private sector contributes nearly 11, 500 MW. Tamilnadu government power production cost is on an average Rs.3.40 per unit but they are buying power from the private sector for Rs.12-15. This is a huge scam.”

The power projects of nearly 17,300 MW are still pending for the last 20 years. Out of which, from 2014 till today, 5,700 MW projects were announced. and some have been inaugurated. Not even one unit of power was produced from these projects, Dr. Anbumani said.