PMK manifesto promises free schooling, waiver of education loans

PMK Founder Dr S Ramadoss, releasing the poll manifesto through video-conferencing ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election at a function held at a private hotel in T.Nagar in Chennai on March 5.

CHENNAI

05 March 2021 20:53 IST

It also promised significant measures to enhance health, develop agriculture, ensure social justice for all communities.

Pattali Makkal Katchi in its Assembly election manifesto released on Friday promised free education including in private schools; waiver of higher education loans; improving infrastructure of State Government schools and Anna University and University of Madras. Besides, it promised significant measures to enhance health, develop agriculture, ensure social justice for all communities.

The party would ensure Tamils receive 100% preference in State Government jobs and 80% jobs in the private sector. It assured to create a second capital in Tiruchi, while Coimbatore will be declared as the industrial capital.

The party also spelt out its promises for film industry, journalists, Eelam Tamil welfare, rural development and other issues.

Asked if PMK had compromised with the AIADMK over liquor prohibition, PMK founder S. Ramadoss, via videoconferencing, said it would intensify protests after the elections.

On whether he believes Tamil Nadu is really doing well in terms of administration and managing debt, he said, “We are there to advise them [AIADMK] and they are here to implement and administer.”

Party youth wing leader Anbumani said that Tamil Nadu’s debt burden is huge but other States also have taken debts. “A number of schemes like irrigation schemes – Cauvery-Gundaru scheme, Athikadavu-Avisai scheme - and farm loan waivers are also being implemented. We will advise the government on reducing the debt burden,” he said.

According to him, “Dr. Ramadoss has been protesting for the last 40 years to bring prohibition and ruling and Opposition parties have agreed to bring in prohibition. This is a big victory. We also took legal recourse to shut down liquor shops along highways. We will take every step to bring in liquor prohibition.”

Dr. Ramadoss blamed a ‘big party’ who are instigating other communities in MBC category to protest’ against 10.5% internal reservations for Vanniyars. “They will not be affected,” he said.

Asked if the party has given up on the idea of projecting Mr. Anbumani as an “agent of change” and its slogan ‘Maattram, Munnetram Anbumani’, Mr. Anbumani said, “That was the slogan for the last elections and this is a new election.”