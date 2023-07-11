HamberMenu
PMK functionary’s son attacked in Kasimedu

July 11, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A six-member gang attacked the son of a Pattali Makkal Katchi functionary in Kasimedu on Monday. Subsequently, the gang hurled a petrol bomb at the PMK functionary’s house in Old Washermenpet.

The police said S. Nishal, 19, son of Sathyanarayanan, PMK District Secretary, North Chennai, was riding his motorcycle along Kasimedu on Monday night when the gang members, riding three motorcycles, waylaid and stabbed him. However, Mr. Nishal escaped with minor injuries. He called his father and lodged a complaint at the Kasimedu police station. Nearly an hour later, the same gang hurled a petrol bomb at Mr. Sathyanarayanan’s house but it landed outside his neighbour’s house. Nobody was injured.

Police registered two cases in connection with these incidents. Police sources suspect that the gang wanted to avenge the clash with Mr. Nishal during Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations two years ago.

