PMK functionary hacked to death in Chengalpattu, police open fire, arrest one suspect

July 10, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - CHENGALPATTU

A 47-year-old Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in Chengalpattu, on the night of Sunday, July 9, 2023. A special police team nabbed one of the suspects, early on Monday, after opening fire at him, when he attempted to attack them, sources said.

On the morning of Monday, July 10, 2023, relatives of the victim Nagaraj, and party cadre, staged a protest, blocking Grand Southern Trunk Road, and refusing to accept the body, demanding justice. As tension prevailed in the town, the police bandobust has been enhanced on GST Road and at Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Nagaraj, the PMK’s town secretary in Chengalpattu, who also ran a flower shop near Manikoondu. On Sunday night, while he was closing up his shop, a gang of seven men who came on motobikes surrounded him and hacked him on the head with knives. Then they fled the scene.

Chengalpattu Town Police arrived at the spot and rushed the victim to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital, where doctors who examined him declared that he was brought dead. On receiving the news of his death, his family took took the body to the entrance of the hospital and protested, demanding that the police take immediate action and arrest those involved in the murder.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) V.V. Sai Praneeth then held talks with the family. He assured them that the suspects would be nabbed soon.

Swinging into action, special teams of police launched a hunt based on information that one of assailants was near the Paranur toll plaza, early on Monday. The police surrounded the suspects who was on a motorbike, near the Pulipakkam village. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kancheepuram Range, P. Pakalavan said, “Our personnel surrounded the suspect. When our men attempted to overpower him, he tried to attack them and escape. Then our personnel shot him on his leg, and caught him.”

The nabbed suspect has been identified as Ajay, 24, of Chinna Natham, Chengalpattu, who has been classified as an ‘A’ category rowdy with at least eight criminal cases, including two of murder, pending against him. He was taken to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital, where he is being treated for his injury. Police said a few more suspects involved in the murder have also been caught, and interrogations are under way.

