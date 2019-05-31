PMK demands action against ITC over ads

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has urged the State government to take action against ITC for putting up advertisements related to tobacco products, and demanded their immediate removal.
In a statement issued on the occasion of the World No Tobacco Day, being observed on May 31, Dr. Ramadoss said the theme this year was “Tobacco and Lung Health”.
The aim of World No Tobacco Day was to prevent tobacco use. On the contrary, ITC had put up several advertisements in Chennai.
Dr. Ramadoss said these advertisements were indirectly linked to cigarettes and were targeted at children.
