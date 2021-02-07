PMK, AIADMK leaders discuss quota issue

Chennai

07 February 2021 01:52 IST

Sources aware of the discussions said the State government was likely to agree to internal reservations

PMK’s representatives G.K. Mani, K. Balu and others met AIADMK leaders P. Thangamani, S.P. Velumani and K.P. Munusamy to discuss internal reservations for Vanniyars within the Most Backward Classes category at Minister Thangamani’s residence on Greenways Road here on Saturday.

Sources aware of the discussions said the State government was likely to agree to internal reservations, but added that there was “still a long way to go” before an agreement could be struck. “It will take two or three days to find a suitable agreement,” said a source.

The source also added that only the reservation issue was discussed and reiterated that alliance will be discussed once the agreement was finalised.

Advertising

Advertising