PM unveils housing project for city

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the housing project through videoconference on Friday.

CHENNAI

02 January 2021 03:48 IST

1,152 dwelling units for the poor set to be built in Perumbakkam in 15 months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the foundation for a Light House Project under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) at Perumbakkam near here. Tamil Nadu was one of the six States selected for the project.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and senior officials were present.

Under the Global Housing Technology Challenge, aimed at identifying innovative technologies from across the globe that are sustainable and disaster-resilient, the Centre has sanctioned the construction of 1,152 tenements, on an area of 413 sq. ft. each, at Perumbakkam at a total cost of ₹116.27 crore. The project would include social amenities such as a ration shop, two anganwadi centres, a library, a milk booth and six shops, besides a sewage treatment plant and an electrical sub-station.

In his speech, Mr. Palaniswami said, “This work will be completed within 15 months. This technology will ensure eco-friendly construction fit for diverse climatic quality standards and disaster-proof houses. These tenements will be allotted to the urban poor/slum families living on the banks of waterways and other unapproved areas in Chennai city...”

He thanked the Prime Minister for selecting Tamil Nadu for the project. To overcome the difficulties faced by the urban slum families, the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had unveiled Tamil Nadu Vision-2023, which, he said, envisaged slum-free cities in the State by 2023.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), sanction has been accorded for building 1.62 lakh storeyed tenements and 3.42 lakh individual houses at a total cost of over ₹27,000 crore.