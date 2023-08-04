PM to lay foundation stone for renovating eight railway stations in Chennai division

August 04, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The officials of the Southern Railway are getting ready for the foundation stone laying function in which 25 railway stations are set to get a makeover under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone simultaneously through video conferencing for 508 stations throughout the country coming under different railway zones on Sunday.

​Chennai Divisional Railway Manager B. Vishwanath Eerya told presspersons here on Friday that the eight stations which were being taken up for renovation are: Chengalpattu junction, Perambur, Guduvanchery, Tiruvallur, Tiruttani, Gummidipoondi, Arakkonam and Jolarpettai junction. The eight stations would be renovated at a cost of ₹136 crore. Fifteen stations are proposed to be renovated under the scheme in Chennai division.

​According to a press release, of the remaining 17 railway stations of Southern Railway which were being taken up for renovation, four were in Salem division, four in Tiruchi division, two in Madurai, six in Palakkad division and one in Thiruvananthapuram division. The total cost for the redevelopment of the 25 railway stations of Southern Railway was estimated at ₹616 crore.