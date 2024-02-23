GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of seven stations, ROBs in Chennai division on February 26

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager B. Vishwanath Eerya said 15 railway stations in the city were selected under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

February 23, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be laying the foundation stone for redeveloping seven railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) and seven railway overbridges (ROBs) in the Chennai division of the Southern Railway through video conferencing on February 26. 

At a press conference here on Friday, Chennai Divisional Railway Manager B. Vishwanath Eerya said a total of 15 railway stations in the city were selected under the ABSS and foundation stone was laid in eight railway stations last year. Now, the foundation stone was being laid in the remaining seven railway stations, including Chennai Beach and Guindy. Two more railway stations — Chromepet and Thirusulam — have been added for the ABSS project and work would begin shortly. 

Regarding the fourth line project being executed between Egmore and Beach, Mr. Eerya said the work was getting delayed and would be completed only by June this year. He said though it was initially proposed to be completed by March, due to Cyclone Michaung in December last year, the project work could not be taken up during the entire month, and hence was now being expedited. 

Due to the fourth line project between Egmore and Beach, the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services from Beach to Velachery were being truncated at Chintadripet railway station. Mr. Eerya said the Chennai division has planned to operate a total of 10 train services by extending the suburban trains to Guduvanchery from Tambaram to cater to the needs of the commuters bound for the Kilambakkam bus terminus. The services would be operated from next week, he said.

