PM Modi’s visit: Traffic to be diverted at several places in Chennai on Saturday, April 8

April 07, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) has issued an advisory to road users on traffic diversions to be implemented in several parts of the city, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit on the afternoon of Saturday, April 8. The movement of vehicles is likely to be slow at some places.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the new airport terminal, flag off of the Vande Bharat Express train at Chennai Central Railway Station and participate in a function at Vivekandar Illam.

The GCTP has cautioned that a traffic slow down is likely to occur from INS Adyar to Central Railway Station and from Central Railway Station to Vivekanandar Illam, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

During the visit of the the Prime Minister at Vivekanandar Illam, incoming vehicles from Light House will be diverted at Gandhi Statue to Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai. From there, motorists can take a right turn at Natesan Road junction towards Ice house, Ratna Cafe, Triplicane High Road-Wallajah Road junction to Labour Statue or Anna Salai.

Vehicles coming from the War Memorial will be diverted at Labour Statue to Wallajah Road towards Anna Salai or at the Triplicane High Road-Wallajah Road junction. If necessary, vehicles may be diverted from the War Memorial to Flag Staff Road towards Anna Salai through Wallajah point, said the GCTP.

This diversion will be effected in the evening hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For commercial vehicles, these diversion will be effected from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., intermittently. No commercial vehicle will be allowed from Anna Arch to Muthusamy Point in both directions.

On Poonamallee High Road in the incoming direction, commercial vehicles will be diverted at Anna Arch towards Anna Nagar and New Avadi Road to reach their destinations. In the other direction, all commercial vehicles from NRT New Bridge will be diverted towards the Stanley roundabout, Mint junction, Moolakothalam junction, Basin bridge and Vyasarpadi to reach their destinations.

Commercial vehicles from Hunters Road will be diverted at Hunters Road and EVK Sampath Road to reach EVR Salai in the outgoing direction and diverted towards Nair Point. Commercial vehicles will be diverted at Gandhi Irwin Road towards the Udupi point to reach EVR Salai as well. Goods vehicle will be diverted at Greenways Point towards Mandaveli.

In view of the heightened security, the Marina stretch from Labour Statue to Vivekanandar Illam will be subjected to increased scrutiny, checking and frisking.

The GCTP has advised motorists to plan their journey in accordance with the diversions listed, to reach their destinations.