PM Modi keeps coming to Tamil Nadu now, but did he visit the State during floods, asks Kanimozhi

April 08, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

If the INDIA alliance is voted to power, the price of a gas cylinder will be brought down to ₹500, said DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Addressing a gathering in support of Chennai South candidate Thamizhachi Thangapandian in Choolaipallam on Monday, Ms. Kanimozhi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led union government for its failure to allocate relief funds after the devastating floods in Tamil Nadu. She said the State government had to approach the Supreme Court to secure what the Union government should have promptly provided.

“PM Modi keeps coming to Tamil Nadu during elections, but when Tamil Nadu was affected by floods, has he ever come?” Ms. Kanimozhi asked. Further, she charged at the BJP for insulting the State’s request for relief funds and terming the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar Women’s Rights Grant Scheme) as ‘alms’.

“They have been insulting Tamil Nadu and being unjust towards the State. But during elections the PM is here four days a week. He says he will learn Tamil. All these days they were asking us to learn Hindi. When we ask something, they reply in Hindi, when we give a letter, they reply in Hindi but now he wants to learn Tamil,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

She added that as the INDIA alliance would emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi will have a lot of free time on his hands. “We will ask our CM [MK Stalin] to send him a Tamil tutor,” she said.

Ms. Kanimozhi said the alliance would reduce petrol price to ₹75 a litre, and waive farmers’ loans and student loans. She also promised employment to Tamil Nadu youth in public sector units.

Urging the public to vote in large numbers on April 19, she said, “Each one of you here should go out and vote. It is our democratic duty. If you don’t vote, this will be India’s last election. Only dictatorship will remain,” she said.