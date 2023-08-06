ADVERTISEMENT

PM lays foundation stone for renovation of eight railway stations in Chennai division

August 06, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Grand functions marked the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the redevelopment of eight railway stations in Chennai division by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through virtual mode as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) on Sunday.

​The function saw Chennai Divisional Railway Manager B. Vishwanath Eerya along with senior railway officials participating in the eight stations including Chengalpattu junction, Perambur, Guduvanchery, Tiruvallur, Tiruttani, Gummidipoondi, Arakkonam and Jolarpettai junction.

The eight stations are proposed to be renovated at a cost of ₹136 crore under the ABSS. The stations would be renovated for the commuters to have seamless transport experience with escalators and lifts to be provided as skywalks. The railway stations, which would get a major makeover in the facades, will see improvements in the circulating area, installation of passenger information system, signages and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

