PM lays foundation stone for renovation of eight railway stations in Chennai division

August 06, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Grand functions marked the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the redevelopment of eight railway stations in Chennai division by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through virtual mode as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) on Sunday.

​The function saw Chennai Divisional Railway Manager B. Vishwanath Eerya along with senior railway officials participating in the eight stations including Chengalpattu junction, Perambur, Guduvanchery, Tiruvallur, Tiruttani, Gummidipoondi, Arakkonam and Jolarpettai junction.

The eight stations are proposed to be renovated at a cost of ₹136 crore under the ABSS. The stations would be renovated for the commuters to have seamless transport experience with escalators and lifts to be provided as skywalks. The railway stations, which would get a major makeover in the facades, will see improvements in the circulating area, installation of passenger information system, signages and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT