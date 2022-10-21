PM Kisan: Farmers can link now Aadhaar and mobile number at post offices

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
October 21, 2022 00:19 IST

Farmers, who have subscribed to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme can now link/update their mobile numbers with their Aadhaar at their nearest post offices, or get it updated by local postmen at their doorsteps. A fee of ₹50 will be charged for this service.

After linking their mobile numbers with their Aadhaars, the farmers under this scheme can complete the e-KYC process on the PM Kisan website — https:// pmkissan.gov.in/aadharecakyc.aspx — or the PM Kisan application using OTP authentication. This will help financial assistance to properly get deposited into respective accounts. The Chennai city Region of India Posts has carried out around 15,000 Aadhaar mobile number updations since August for such farmers, according to a press release from G. Natarajan, Post Master General, Chennai City Region.

