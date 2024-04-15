GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM fulfilled promise on 10 lakh jobs, says Annamalai

April 15, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s criticism on the Narendra Modi government not fulfilling its promises, BJP State president K. Annamalai in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) contended the Chief Minister became nervous after the people of Tamil Nadu came to know that the DMK government had been appropriating the Central government schemes. “Because the DMK can’t paste the stickers, does it mean that these are not funded by the central government?” he questioned.

Mr. Annamalai said, “It is a curse for Tamil Nadu that Chief Minister Stalin is unaware about the Centre’s fulfilment of promise made by the Prime Minister to give 10 lakh new government jobs in 18 months.” He also questioned, “Will the Chief Minister tell the people of Tamil Nadu what happened to the 3.5 lakh jobs promised by him in the runup to the 2021 elections.”

