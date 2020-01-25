‘Ply mini buses from the station’

Bus and train commuters from Nanganallur, have made a request to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to opearate mini-bus services from Pazhavanthangal railway station to Nanganallur and Keezhkattalai bus terminuses through interior lanes and Madipakkam Koot Road.

Lack of connectivity in the interior areas - Civil Aviation Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, and Voltas Colony, Nanganallur, forces residents-commuters to depend on autos and private modes of transport to reach Pazhavanthangal Railway Station and Nanganallur Road Metro Station.

In the absence of share-autos facility, the commuters -residents have no other option, either to walk or travel by autos and private modes of transport to reach Pazhavanthangal and Nanganallur metro station.

“ Plying of mini-buses to Nanganallur Hindu Colony bus terminus from Velachery MRTS through Southern Sector Inner Ring Road, Nanganallur Road Metro Station and Pazhavanthangal railway station through Thillai Ganga Nagar, Nanganallur Fourth Main Road and Sixth Main Road, will be a boon to the commuters,” R. Vidya, a commuter, said.

The Pazhavanthangal railway station is a vital link to Nanganallur Anjaneya Temple, Thillai Ganga Nagar Ullagaram and Puzhuthivakkam (Medavakkam Main Road), but there is no dependable connectivity. Plying of small buses to Nanganallur terminus or Madipakkam Koot Road through Raghavendra temple, Roja Medicals, and Independence Day Park, will be helpful. The auto-drivers charge Rs.50 to and from the station, commuters complained.