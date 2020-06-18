‘Plus Two results in July first week, says Minister

ERODE

18 June 2020 23:46 IST

Results of Plus Two examinations will be declared in the first week of July, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said at Gobichettipalayam on Thursday. After inspecting Kudimaramathu works at Elathur village, he told reporters that evaluation of answer scripts was over and work was on to prepare marksheets.

The Minister said Chief Educational Officers have been asked to prepare a list of Class XII students who did not write the board examination and a decision will be taken regarding these candidates when the lists are received.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that due to COVID-19 lockdown, printing of textbooks are delayed and work has been expedited and will be completed by the end of June.

“Decision to distribute books to the students will be taken up later,” he said. The School Education Department is yet to receive any complaints regarding admissions by private schools to class XI and action will be taken, if there are complaints, he said.