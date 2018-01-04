Plus Two exams to start from March 1

The State board Plus 2 exams will begin fom March 1 and conclude on April 6.

Exams will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1.15 p.m. Students will get 10 minutes to read the question paper and additional five minutes to fill in their particulars in answer sheets, which will be issued at 10.10 a.m.

Candidates who arrive for the examination after the first 15 minutes will not be admitted, according to a release from the Director of Government Examinations.

The exams will begin with language papers on March 1 and 2, followed by English language papers on March 5 and 6. There is a five-day break between subjects under the Part III category. These include Physics, Economics, Chemistry, Accountancy, Biology, Botany, History and Business Maths. There will also be a three-day break for the final exams - Communicative English, Indian culture, Computer Science, Biochemistry and Advanced Language (Tamil).

Practical examination

The current system requires candidates to secure a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams in the subjects that include practicals. Private candidates who have not secured the minimum pass marks 40/50 in practical examinations in their previous appearance should necessarily retake the practical examination.

Candidates who have already passed the practical examination should hand over the certificates to the chief superintendent of the theory examination centre concerned. Candidates who have failed in the practical examination should necessarily appear both for theory and practical examinations.

Candidates will have to take the 20-mark aural-oral skill test in paper II of Part I and Part II languages and advanced language (Tamil) under Part III. All direct private candidates; private candidates who have appeared once and failed in part I and II language subjects under the old syllabus (prior to March 1997) and those who have appeared once and failed (up to September 2006) in advanced language (Tamil) and direct private candidates appearing under group code 307, in which advanced language (Tamil) is one of the subject, must necessarily appear for aural/oral test in advanced language.

Candidates may collect their mark certificates from the examination centre when the Department of Government Examinations announces in dailies about the distribution of mark certificates. Unclaimed/undelivered mark certificates will be destroyed after two years from the date of distribution of certificates.

On receipt of admission certificate, candidates should contact the chief superintendent of the theory examination centre and access details, such as date and time for aural/oral skill test and/or practical examination.

Special papers

Candidates would be allowed to bring an ordinary calculator without programming for Statistics, Business Maths and Draughtsman Civil examinations. The candidates should also bring a black ballpoint pen to shade in the OMR answer sheets for Computer Science examination, the DGE said.