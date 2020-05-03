Plumbers, mechanics and caregivers need to get e-passes

Plumbers, electricians, AC mechanics, carpenters, domestic help and caregivers can apply for work passes from the Greater Chennai Corporation online. These workers will have to apply through the website http:/tnepass.tnega.org, said Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash in a release on Sunday.

Standalone and neighbourhood shops selling articles such as hardware, electrical items, mobile phones and computer peripherals, except salons and beauty parlours, will be permitted to stay open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, residents are apprehensive about the process of getting the passes.

Santosh, a resident of Kilpauk who runs a shop in Broadway, said he had applied for an e-pass on the website and the application was pending. He is not sure if the police would allow him to travel to this shop. Shops selling essential commodities will operate from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hotels are permitted to supply food parcels from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

But all restrictions pertaining to the lockdown will be in force in all containment zones until May 17, Mr. Prakash said. The restrictions would be relaxed in areas other than containment zones. As many as 68 of the 200 wards in the city have not yet delineated any containment zones so far.

Public works

Work on relaying roads, construction of public buildings and bridges will begin on Monday in areas which have not been classified as containment zones. The Corporation Commissioner will inspect units in SEZ, and export units before issuance of permits for operations. Units will be permitted with 25% workforce with a minimum of 20 workers.

IT and ITeS units will operate with 10% workforce with a minimum of 20 workers. Micro, small and medium enterprises will be permitted with 33% workforce. Amma canteens, banks and ATMs will remain open.