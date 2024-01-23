ADVERTISEMENT

Plumber dies of asphyxiation in Thirumullaivoyal

January 23, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

He and his colleague were hired to fix a motor pump in the sludge sump of an apartment complex

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man reportedly asphyxiated to death on Tuesday while working in the sludge sump of an apartment complex in Thirumullaivoyal.

The police said the apartment complex had three sumps – one for drinking water, one for sewage, and another for sludge. A motor pump in the sludge sump stopped working a few days ago. So, the residents called Ramesh, who brought along Suresh, a plumber, for the job. On Tuesday, as Suresh and Ramesh opened the sludge pit, they inhaled the gases that were let out and fainted. The residents rushed the duo to a nearby hospital, where Suresh was declared brought dead. Ramesh was admitted for treatment. The Thirumullaivoyal police recovered Suresh’s body and sent it to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem.

