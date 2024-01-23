GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plumber dies of asphyxiation in Thirumullaivoyal

He and his colleague were hired to fix a motor pump in the sludge sump of an apartment complex

January 23, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man reportedly asphyxiated to death on Tuesday while working in the sludge sump of an apartment complex in Thirumullaivoyal.

The police said the apartment complex had three sumps – one for drinking water, one for sewage, and another for sludge. A motor pump in the sludge sump stopped working a few days ago. So, the residents called Ramesh, who brought along Suresh, a plumber, for the job. On Tuesday, as Suresh and Ramesh opened the sludge pit, they inhaled the gases that were let out and fainted. The residents rushed the duo to a nearby hospital, where Suresh was declared brought dead. Ramesh was admitted for treatment. The Thirumullaivoyal police recovered Suresh’s body and sent it to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.