Plogging event attracts 3,000 participants

The Chennai Corporation on Sunday organised a ploggathon at the city’s beaches, with more than 3,000 people taking part.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash, who inaugurated the event, urged residents to contribute to solid waste management, through initiatives such as source segregation.

“The event has been organised to create awareness among residents on how to keep their neighbourhoods clean. Residents should take responsibility for handling their waste. Municipal waste management will not be successful without the cooperation of residents,” said an official.

Most of the participants were from 17 companies and residents’ associations across the city, jogging on the stretch from Besant Nagar to the Thiruvanmiyur RTO Office Beach.

“We collected 3.8 tonnes of waste. The waste is being segregated. It will be processed at the decentralised waste management facilities,” said an official.

Plogging involves picking up waste along a route and jogging, which proves beneficial for the health of the participants. It was introduced in Sweden in 2016.

For a cleaner city

A large number of residents are expected to participate in plogging events on the city beaches and other public spaces every day, officials said.

The Chennai Corporation has been collecting 5,000 tonnes of waste every day, dumping them in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur. The civic body is planning to reduce the dumping of waste, at the two dumpsites, this year.