Pledges, flag hoisting mark R-Day in city

As part of Republic Day celebrations, at least 20 organisations working for the differently abled took a midnight pledge to safeguard integrity, unity and brotherhood among citizens of the country and the Constitution of India.

The organisations, including the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of the Differently Abled and Caregivers, the December- 3 Movement, the Deaf Association, The Banyan and Balm, also said that they rejected the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, since it was partisan, and that they supported the protests against it.

At the Jawed Mosque in Anna Nagar, celebrations stressed on religious unity and integrity. People of all religions took part in the event and pledged for unity among citizens.

On Sunday, Republic Day was celebrated in the city with much fervour, with the National flag being hoisted in schools, colleges, banks, hospitals and Central and State government offices.

At the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, its Commissioner K. Phanindra Reddy; at the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, its managing director K. Ganesan; and at the office of Chennai Metrowater, its managing director T.N. Hariharan hoisted the flag. At CMRL, its managing director Pankaj Kumar Bansal presented prizes to staff who won competitions, including brisk walk, back walk and slow cycle race.

Saplings planted

The Chennai Customs (Airport) celebrated the day with Commissioner Customs Airport Rajan Chaudhary leading his team, planting saplings.

N. Padmasri, Commissioner, Air Cargo, was also present at the event, during which, a colourful cultural program was put up.

The Chennai Port Trust celebrated the day with chairman P. Raveendran presenting awards to CISF, Port Fire Service, NCC cadets and Bharat Scout and awards to port users for their good performances.

At the office of the Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlements), Tamil Nadu Accountant Generals Merit Award and Lifetime Achievement Award were awarded to officials for their exemplary work. S. Senalatha, director general of audit (Central), Chennai, and R. Ambalavanan, director general of commercial audit, were present.

ONGC celebrated the day with Syam Mohan V., executive director, ONGC, Cauvery Basin, unfurling the flag at their office in Egmore. K.S. Bhushan, executive director, KG-PG Basin, was present on the occasion, during which patriotic songs were also sung.

At the Indian Overseas Bank, Karnam Sekar, managing director and chief executive officer, hoisted the flag at the IOB Central Office, Chennai.

SRIHER takes pledge

At the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), its chancellor V.R. Venkataachalam led students and staff in taking a pledge to work hard for fulfilling the Prime Minister’s plan for India to achieve a five trillion-economy by 2025. At VIT Chennai, V. Kamaraja, former additional director general of police, Haryana, was the chief guest, and he unfurled the National flag.

At Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya, its president S. Pandian led the celebrations with a prayer. Students of the Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya Industrial Training Institute put up a march past. Arunachalam Muthiah, managing director, Arun Vijaya Hospitals, asked the teachers and parents to listen to the students’ views.