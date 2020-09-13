Pleasant weather to prevail for two days

What started as a quiet, gloomy and pleasant Sunday morning, dominated by dark clouds and drizzles, turned even better when rains descended on the city in the afternoon and continued through the evening, providing much-needed cheer to residents. This rainy and cool weather is here to stay in the city for another two days, Meteorological department officials said.
As of 5.30 p.m. Sunday, Nungambakkam weather station recorded 0.14 cm and Meenambakkam 0.18 cm respectively. “The city and its suburbs have been receiving this rainfall because a low-pressure area has been formed in the west-central Bay of Bengal, off the Andhra Pradesh Coast,” an official said.
“The sky is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively,” the department said.
In rest of the State, there is likely to be heavy rainfall in areas including the Nilgiris, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipettai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai districts. There may be thunderstorm with lightning in isolated areas of the State. In the last 24 hours, Avalanche in the Nilgiris district and Chinnakalar in Coimbatore district received the maximum of 5 cm rainfall and followed by Valparai and Sholaiyar in Coimbatore district with 4 cm rainfall respectively.
