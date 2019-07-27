Chennai

Pleasant weather to continue

Light to moderate rain likely for a few more days: Met office

Pleasant mornings and rainy nights are here to stay, as there may be light or moderate showers in the city for a few more days.

The heavy downpour on Thursday midnight saw Tambaram and the DGP office in Mylapore recording 5 cm rainfall each, the Meteorological Department said.

Since June 1, Nungambakkam and Chennai airport have recorded 18.7 cm and 27 cm respectively, officials said.

“We have certainly had some good showers for about 4-5 days now. But we cannot call it a surplus and need much more. Rainfall may decrease a bit in the next few days,” an official said.

“The sky is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain/thundershower is likely in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively,” a Meteorological Department official said.

