Pleasant spell to last 2 more days

While the first half of the day was muggy, the second turned out to be one of those rare, breezy, pleasant days that residents have been yearning for. The city recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius for the year and the trend is likely to continue for another two days.

In the rains that lashed the city last night, Meterological department said areas like Tambaram falling under Kancheepuram district received the maximum rainfall of 5 cm and Kelambakkam and Taramani received 2 cm. DGP office in Mylapore got 4 cm and Semmencheri, Mamallapuram, Ponneri, Chengapet, Anna University got 1cm each respectively in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

The convective activity is bringing these rains to the city and is likely to continue.

“The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. A few spells of light to moderate rain / thundershowers are likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 25 deg Celsius respectively,” the department said.

Some places in Tamil Nadu may receive good rainfall over the next few days, officials said.

On Monday, Devala in Nilgiris district received the highest rainfall of 7 cm and Valparai in Coimbatore got 4 cm.