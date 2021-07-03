Plea to wind up Arumughaswamy Commission

CHENNAI

03 July 2021 00:15 IST

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice, returnable in six weeks, to the State government on a plea to wind up Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry instituted during the AIADMK regime to probe into circumstances that led to death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate Thondan Subramani. The petitioner had said that public money was being wasted on the Commission which could not proceed further due to an interim stay order of the Supreme Court.

