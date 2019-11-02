Plea to widen Mudichur Road

The residents of West Tambaram have urged the State Highways Department to clear the encroachments on Mudichur Road and widen the stretch to ease traffic congestion. A petition to Sriperumbudur constituency MP T.R. Baalu has been submitted.

An arterial road in the southern suburb, Mudichur Road facilitates easy connectivity to Outer Ring Road in Manimangalam, Sriperumbudur Road and Mannivakkam. “During rush hour, traffic moves at a snail’s pace especially from Krishna Nagar in West Tambaram. Adding to motorists’ woes, a traffic signal at Lakshmipuram and the signal near Tambaram kulam has not been functioning for a long time. Besides, commercial establishments have encroached upon the road space starting from the intersection of Kakkan Street and Mudichur Road and up to Krishna Nagar. Motorists park their vehicles along the pavements forcing the pedestrians to walk on the carriageway,” says Er. T. M. Raj, president, Lakshmipuram Extension Residents’ Welfare Association.

In the absence of speedbreakers on the stretch, some motorists indulge in rash driving.

When contacted, a State Highways official refused to comment.