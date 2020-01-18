Plea to re-locate the dump yard

The residents of T. Nagar, have made a request to the Greater Chennai Corporation to re-locate a trash

disposal point, located on Guild Street, T. Nagar. Residents say the disposal point is nothing short of a trash

yard. Though, steps are taken to clear the garbage every day, either in the night or early in the morning, the

conservancy staff collect and dispose the trash from residential apartments and homes and other commercial

establishments in the vicinity for the conservancy truck staff to clear the garbage.

On days, the garbage is spilled on to the roads affecting free flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic. To add to

the woes of the pedestrians, especially women, men relieve themselves in the open. Of late, the space near

the trash yard has become a parking slot.

“In the mornings and evenings, countless number of pedestrians walk through the stretch to reach the railway

terminal and a couple of educational institutions. Stray dogs roam in large numbers on the stretch, creating a

fear in the minds of the pedestrians. We have complained several times in this regard to the authorities

concerned in the GCC to re-locate the dumping point. But, no action, has been taken till date. We are being

asked by the authorities concerned to re-locate a trash disposal point," residents say.

Besides, while clearing the trash from the disposal point, the walls of a prestigious educational institution

located on the stretch have been damaged by the conservancy vehicle for fifth time in a row. A similar

situation prevails on Police Quarters Road.

Despite, a washroom near the T. Nagar bus terminus, men relive in the open on the stretch, making it horrible to commute through the stretch to gain access to bus terminus, residents, add.