Plea to re-lay the stretch

The residents of Vijaya Nagar North Extension, Velachery, have made a request to the Greater Chennai Corporation to re-lay the stretch. The thoroughfare is battered and slushy, spelling danger for the two-wheeler riders and the pedestrians.

The stretch has not been re-laid for a decade.

When negotiating through the battered points on the stretch, especially near the intersection of Vijaya Nagar North Extension and Vijaya Nagar North Extension First Main Road, the motorists have to be careful and ride slowly.

There are chances of two-wheeler riders loosing their balance. Besides, the tyres of the vehicles gets damaged.

Residents, on conditions of anonymity, say, " We have been taking up the issue with the authorities concerned in the Greater Chennai Corporation for a decade. Till date, no action has been taken to alleviate the woes faced by the motorists.”

To avoid the battered points on the stretch, the motorists swerve left and right to the dismay of their counterparts and the pedestrians.

Besides, on the stretch, a few metres before the arterial 100-Feet Bypass Road, a row of two-wheelers are parked on the carriageway, hindering free movement of pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

No two vehicle can negotiate through the remaining space on the stretch smoothly. As a result, the pedestrians are forced to share space with the motorists, residents complained.

Remove haphazard parking vehicles

On Vijaya Nagar First Main Road, starting near Vijaya Nagar First Cross Street till Vijaya Nagar North Extension First Main Road, fruits and flowers vendors and haphazard parking of vehicles on the lanes of the stretch have reduced the width of the carriageway affecting free flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Daily, during rush hour in the mornings and the evenings, traffic snarls occurs testing the patience of the motorists. Starting near the intersection of Vijaya Nagar First Main Road and First Cross Street till North Extension First Main Road, the stretch ( Vijaya Nagar First Main Road) is only suitable for an one-way traffic.

There is no place to walk for the pedestrians. The pedestrains have to share space with the motorists, residents pointed out.

A Greater Chennai Traffic Police official has assured to solve the woes faced by the motorists and the residents at the earliest.