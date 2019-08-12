Plea to mend battered areas at key intersections in Mambakkam

The battered road at the intersections of Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road, Medavakkam Main Road and Kolathur Main road in Mambakkam is making driving an adventurous activity for motorists.

The surface areas of these stretches are battered and pockmarked with stones and get slushy and slippery during rain. The pedestrians are also affected.

The intersections facilitate connectivity to Kayar, Velachery, Medavakkam, Kolathur, and Sembakkam.

To add to the woes of motorists, negotiating the intersection from Kayar and Medavakkam, undisciplined motorists, to avoid taking a u-turn near Mambakkam Panchayat Union Middle School and near a residential apartments located on Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road, ride in the wrong direction at a high speed.

“Traffic police personnel must be deployed at the intersections to regulate traffic,” says J. Anand, a motorist.

On Monday, a couple of two-wheeler riders skidded and fell down when negotiating through the intersection. Luckily, the motorists escaped unhurt.

“Crossing the stretch (Vandalur – Kelambakkam Road) is an ordeal, the motorists do not halt or slow down to let the pedestrians cross the road. The pedestrians risk their lives and cross the stretch,” V. Sriram, a pedestrian, and a long-time resident of Kolathur says.

Efforts to contact the authorities concerned in the State Highways Department proved futile.